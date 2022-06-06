GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Camp GLOW for outdoor leadership skills got underway Monday at Cedar Creek State Park.

Girl Scouts from North Central West Virginia in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council area have come together to practice outdoor and survival skills to be a Girl Leader in the Woods. Marissa Fox has been a troop leader for ten years, and she said her mission is to help build confident girls, so they do whatever they want when they grow up.

“We have girls from all over Northern West Virginia here today, about thirty of them, and they are participating in outdoor leadership activities, things that will help them learn to be confident in the outdoors because a girl who is confident in the outdoors is confident in every other aspect of her life,” said Trailblazer Leader Troop 10395 Marissa Fox.

Fox’s daughter, Kendra, wants to take over her position as troop leader one day.

“I’m learning how to set up a camp by myself, which was… I did that five times today, and still, I have not mastered the skill of learning how to set up a tent, I will get there very soon hopefully,” Kendra Fox said.

Scouts will learn wilderness safety, first aid, and outdoor leadership training from the United States Navy. Glenville State University instructors and students will also be teaching scouts.