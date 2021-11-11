Glenville State College observed Veterans Day with 2 events

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College held two events today to honor veterans.

People gathered on campus at the campus war memorial on Clark Hall lawn for a wreath-laying ceremony. The monument, dedicated in 1995, memorializes 23 Glenville State students, who perished during World War II.

“As we come together on this eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, we remember that freedom is not free,” said University President Mark Manchin. “Events like these are so important to Glenville State College, our communities and our nation. We should take the time to express gratitude to our veterans for their sacrifice and service to this country. We truly owe these brave men and women – our United States veterans – a debt of gratitude, and what better day to say thank you than on Veterans Day.”

Music education students Nic McVaney and Cody Dye performed the National Anthem and Taps on their trumpets. Attendees stood in silence.

Everyone was invited to the Mollohan Campus Community Center Ballroom for a reception after the ceremony.

The reception included a Fallen Comrades Table where Bridget Carr’s son Caleb’s flag sat on the plate.

The Fallen Comrades Table where Caleb’s flag sat. (WBOY image)

Carr works in Student Support Services at the college.

“Caleb would be proud to be a part of today’s ceremony and festivities. I brought the flag and I handed it over and knew that he would be proud and a little boastful because Caleb would be extremely proud to be in the Air Force and serve his country, that’s all he ever wanted to do,” said Bridget Carr, Caleb’s mom.