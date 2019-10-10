Grafton park unveils new interactive “Born Learning Trail”

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Children in Taylor County have a new way to play and learn.

The United Way of Marion and Taylor counties held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning at the Castle Creek Playground at Fetterman Park in Grafton.

The United Way used a grant funding to get the “Born Learning Trail” placed inside the park.

Pre-K students from Little Feet Daycare got to experience the new interactive learning experience that encourages children to use their senses to learn and explore.

“It really brings out the things that kids like to learn about,” Emily Swain said. “It’s sounds and animals and moving their body. So, all of those really good and interactive ways that children learn, it guides the caregivers in the right direction in those activities that children would want to do.”

Swain said they have plans to install the same program at two more parks in Marion County.