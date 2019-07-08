Breaking News
Harrison Co. Family Resource Network collecting supplies for flood victims

CLARKBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Family Resource Network in Clarksburg is asking for donations of cleaning supplies to bring to those affected by the flooding in Randolph County.

The organization is taking items such as mops, bleach, paper towels and basic hygiene items until Wednesday at 3 p.m. No clothing items will be accepted.

Questions can be directed to 304-423-5049. Sunscreen and lip balm will also be accepted to give to volunteers.

Other needed items include bottled water, buckets, trash bags, baby wipes and diapers.

