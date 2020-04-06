Harrison County communities participating in a modified Easter egg hunt to comply with social distancing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Many families in the community of Clarksburg are not letting social distancing get in the way of Easter celebrations.

This year the Clarksburg First United Methodist Church is hosting a social distancing Easter egg hunt which involves families in Clarksburg, Bridgeport and Nutter Fort to decorate paper eggs and display them in the windows of their homes.

Families are then encouraged to walk or bike around their neighborhoods and take photographs of the eggs they find and then post them on social media using the hashtag “2020 easter egg hunt.”