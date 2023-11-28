CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County’s 911 lines, which also service Taylor County, are down Tuesday morning amid snowy weather.

As of 6 a.m., the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management said there was no estimated restoration time.

12 News contacted other north central West Virginia counties’ 911 centers and was able to get through to Barbour, Gilmer, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties. Those centers told us that they were not having issues as of 7:30 a.m.

12 News called the 911 centers in Doddridge, Ritchie and Wetzel counties, but we were not able to get through.

Anyone who needs to contact 911 in Harrison or Taylor counties is asked by the Emergency Management Agency to call 304-626-4900.

A representative at the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management told 12 News that the outage is a Frontier outage. 12 News contacted Frontier early this morning and is waiting for a reply.

This story will be updated if our message is returned.

UPDATE, 10:16 A.M.: Tucker County Schools and the City of Shinnston are also reporting that their phone lines are out.