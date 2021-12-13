Harrison County Girl Scouts wrap presents for United Way at Meadowbrook Mall

The United Way gift wrapping booth will be at the Meadowbrook Mall until Christmas day. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Girl Scouts volunteered to wrap presents at the Harrison County United Way booth in Meadowbrook Mall.

The Girl Scouts were at the mall from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday wrapping gifts for shoppers and spreading Christmas cheer.

All proceeds by the United Way gift wrapping booth go to 18 local agencies including the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

Girl Scouts at the booth (WBOY image)

Other organizations have volunteered to wrap presents at the United Way booth which is open until Christmas day.

Donations of any amount are accepted for their services. Suggestions are made based on the size of the gift being wrapped. People are welcome to bring in their shipped gifts from home to be wrapped.

There is a donation box at the booth for those who may not have gifts to be wrapped but would still like to give to the united way agencies.

