Holly Ball Reimagined to add new twist to annual fundraising event this year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Holly Ball, an annual fundraising event for United Hospital Center in Bridgeport will once again be held next month, but is being completely reimagined.

In recent years, the Holly Ball has raised money for women’s healthcare, pediatric and hospice departments and a neurosurgery robot, according to a press release.

The release stated that “Holly Ball Reimagined” is a unique experience that provides people with the opportunity to financially support a West Virginia University School of Nursing program on the UHC campus. The new program will be housed on the fifth floor of the soon-to-be-constructed East Wing, according to officials.

The 60th annual Holly Ball will feature a Red Carpet theme and offer fine food, wine and an exclusive online silent auction, all from the comfort of the guests’ own homes.

The release stated that guests will receive a handcrafted charcuterie board loaded with fine meat, cheese, fruit, Baci chocolates, crackers, olives and peppers, all from Muriale’s Italian Kitchen. Also included in the package will be bottled wines and deserts prepared by Bonnie Belle’s or Almost Heaven Desserts.

Guests, who if desired are welcome to come dressed in their Holly Ball best, will pick up their unique selection of food and wine at the entrance of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. The guest’s pickup time can be scheduled for February 4-6, according to the release.

Officials said guests will also have access to an exclusive online auction featuring a Canaan Valley overnigt stay with golf, a Peloton Bike, a Pittsburgh Steelers package, a vacation and wine package and many other prizes.

Holly Ball Reimagined is chaired by Toma Courtney and Krysta Fazalare. Over the past year, nothing has been normal, they said. So, it is with the community’s safety in mind that the co-chairs, along with Denise Steffich and Lora Edgell of UHC and the Holly Ball committee, have designed the unique format of this year’s fundraiser.

There has been much attention to detail to ensure that guests receive a quality experience, the release stated. Handcrafted by Ron Seese of Harrisville, the Charcuterie boards are available in two sizes: 9”x12” ($100) to accommodate one person and 9”x17” ($200) to accommodate two. The smaller package comes with one bottle of wine and a Bonnie Belle’s dessert. The larger board includes two bottles of wine and dessert by Almost Heaven. Wines available for selection are chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, pinot grigio, Moscato and non-alcoholic sparkling wine. Accommodations can be made for dietary-restricted guests.

To request an invitation package, those interested can contact Edgell at 681-343-1455 or Steffich at 681-342-1640. RSVPs must be returned by January 25, according to the release.