CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the 4th of July holiday approaches, motorists should make sure that they are careful and abiding by the law when it comes to driving a vehicle.

To help combat DUI activity, there will be increased patrols and more officers on the streets doing targeted enforcement on DUIs.

Travis Bennett, City of Elkins Chief of Police, said that numbers have increased every year with DUIs during the holiday weekend.

“If you’re going to a party and drink, have a designated driver, don’t take that chance. You can kill yourself or somebody else, and best-case scenario that you get caught and go to jail and pay a lot of money. But it’s better than somebody dying which is the worst thing that could happen over the weekend,” Bennett said.

According to U.S. Department of Transportation, 538 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the July 4th holiday period in 2021. 39% of those fatalities were involved with alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

Be sure to be celebrating the 4th of July in a safe and responsible manner, and always be careful of your surroundings in any situation.