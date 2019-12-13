Icy conditions leads to multiple accidents and traffic delays along I-79 corridor and Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Hazardous road conditions have led to multiple vehicle accidents in multiple counties along the I-79 corridor.

Traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-79 are backed up in several places, between Clarksburg and Weston.

West Virginia 511’s website lists at least two accidents near Jane Lew off I-79 and one on Route 50 near Reynoldsville. These accidents occurred at around 7:00 a.m.

Another accident on the entrance ramp to downtown Clarksburg off Route 50 has both lanes of the bridge near the parking deck blocked.

Drivers should remain cautious when making their way on their morning commutes. Stay with 12 News throughout the day as we continue to provide updates.