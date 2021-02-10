J.R. Toothman nominated as West Virginia’s representative for National Car Dealer of the Year

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A local car dealer has been nominated to represent the state of West Virginia for a Time Magazine award.

J.R. Toothman, owner of Toothman Ford in Grafton, has been nominated as West Virginia’s representative for Time Magazine’s National Car Dealer of the Year. Chosen from nearly 17,000 franchised dealers across the United States, the 40 dealers who have been nominated demonstrate strong commitment to the communities they serve, according to officials.

Toothman was nominated because of his donation to WVU Medicine to help raise money for the new Children’s Hospital and the WVU Cancer Institute.

“I think the people here, our employees, the atmosphere, the team work,” Toothman said. “That’s what has made us successful. It took 50 years, and we’re very proud of that.”

Toothman Ford also made a $1,000 donation to WVU Medicine Children’s through “Auto Lender Ally” on Tuesday.