Joe R Pyle to hold online auction for local FFA students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Joe R Pyle Auction & Reality Services announced it will be holding a virtual auction for local Future Farmers of America (FFA) students.

The students of North Central WV FFA, which includes students from Clay-Battelle, University High School and Lincoln High School, have worked all winter raising their hogs, butchering them and preparing country cured ham and bacons. Every April, Joe R Pyle has conducted a benefit auction for the group to sell these hams and bacons, according to a release from the company.

Company officials said many of the students rely on the proceeds from that auction to defray the cost of raising the animal and to fund their further education. Sometimes these items will bring in hundreds, or thousands of dollars, according to the release.

However, this year, due to COVID-19, FFA students were going to be unable to hold the 71st Annual rendition of this sale, according to the release. Joe R Pyle has been the auctioneer for the sale for several years, and company officials say they have worked hard to find a way to avoid cancelling the sale and avoid students losing all of their hard work and income.

The release stated that through a generous partnership with with ProxiBid Joe R Pyle Auction & Reality Services has arranged to hold a virtual auction, and along with Proxibid, will donate all proceeds to the students.

The release stated that the auction is currently listed on ProxiBid, Joe R Pyle’s website and Facebook.