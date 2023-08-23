CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that appointed Michael Asbury as the official judge for the state’s 14th Judicial Circuit Court. The court serves Braxton, Clay, Gilmer and Webster Counties.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Michael Wayne Asbury Jr., of Clay County will fill the seat of Judge Richard A. Facemire, who retired this past June. Facemire was initially elected into the seat in 2000 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016, per the West Virginia Court of Appeals.

Asbury graduated from West Virginia State University in 2002 and from West Virginia University’s College of Law in 2005. Asbury owns his own law practice in Clay County and has served clients in the area previously.