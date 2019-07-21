Breaking News
Kids of all ages enjoy 32nd annual MedEpress Kids’ Day in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The 32nd annual MedExpress Kids’ Day was held Saturday in the downtown Morgantown area.

More than 60 vendors set up on High Street with activities of all sorts for children to enjoy.

This included face painting, sand art, blowing bubbles and more.

Cotton candy, popcorn, and snow cones were just a few treats kids were able to enjoy.

There was also live entertainment for the whole family.

“There was just so many things going on today at kids day. It was really a great event and like I said, we did have a great turnout, so I think that it’s such a great event for the community to come out and support our downtown district the way it does every year,” said Barbara Watkins, Executive Director of Main Street Morgantown.

The Morgantown Fire Department brought fire engines to the downtown event so that kids could cool off from the heat with water from the hoses.

