Kroger donates new truck to Mountaineer Food Bank

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kroger presented the Mountaineer Food Bank with a new refrigerated box truck Tuesday.

Kroger and Mountaineer Food Bank officials hope that the truck will allow for expanded delivery across West Virginia.

The Mountaineer Food Bank and Kroger partner on a year-round basis to identify areas where the food bank needs support. Recently, the nonprofit shared that they were operating within a geographic region so large and with so much demand, there was a desperate need for another truck to help pick up and deliver food across the state.

“Because of their truck shortage, the Mountaineer Food Bank was unable to pick up and deliver thousands of pounds of food to those in need. We knew we wanted to be part of the solution and we saw this as an ideal opportunity for Kroger to demonstrate its commitment to ending hunger in West Virginia,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “They do amazing work fighting food insecurity across West Virginia, and we’re pleased to be able to contribute this truck to their efforts.”

Currently, the Mountaineer Food Bank operates in 48 counties in West Virginia, serving more than 200,000 individuals. The new truck, worth an estimated $125,000, will allow the food bank to bring an additional 12,000 pounds of food to West Virginians in need each day.

Director of Operations Eric Peyatt said that the Mountaineer Food Bank has faced similar challenges in the past and called the new addition a game-changer.

“Mountaineer Food Bank has been faced with challenges in getting food to our member agencies because of their distance from our facility. Our delivery routes tend to have our drivers on the road for the maximum hours allowed, and we still find ourselves missing opportunities to get food where and when it is needed,” said Peyatt. “With this new truck from Kroger, we’ll be adding a truck driver to our staff who will be able to aid us in delivering more food to our member agencies throughout the state. The new truck and driver will also increase the number of pounds we are able to distribute in a day, ultimately allowing us to reach more people in need while fulfilling our mission. It’s truly a game-changer for us.”

In addition to the truck, Kroger and the Mountaineer Food Bank have an ongoing partnership that allows for the food bank to pick up produce and dairy products from 32 Kroger stores across the state, bringing fresh and nutritious food options to those who need it most.

The truck donation is in line with Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste campaign, the company-wide initiative to end hunger in its communities and eliminate food waste by 2025.