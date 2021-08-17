Kroger to hold its annual peanut butter drive

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A peanut butter drive will be held in all Mid-Atlantic Kroger stores from Aug. 18 to Sept. 14.

The drive is in partnership with Feeding America and local food banks. Peanut butter is one of the most valuable food items for a food bank as it is shelf-stable and packed with protein.

“Peanut butter is always high on the list of needed items from our food bank partners, and we’re hoping this month-long drive will be a great success to help them stock their shelves,” President of Kroger Mid-Atlantic Lori Raya said.

Customers can go to any participating Kroger location, purchase peanut butter and donate it at the bin in front of the store. All peanut butter brands can be donated.