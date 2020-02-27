Learning Options of Marion and Taylor County moving locations

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Learning Options of Marion and Taylor County is currently in the process of moving locations. The previous location was off of Songbird Lane in Fairmont, and the nonprofit’s new building will now be located off of Mountain Park Drive in White Hall.

Learning Options was started to provide homeschooled children with workshops, camps and steam classes for 6th-12th grade students. This new building will provide more parking and private classrooms, so the organization can expand on the instruction they already provide.

“Moving to the White Hall area gives us the opportunity to think more outside the box, to offer more things not just for children, but for older kids and for adults,” said Executive Director Dana Powell. “We’re looking at some things like entrepreneur classes, and coupon classes for adults, and for old teenagers that would be interested.”

The new facility will have the same classes like their art, movie, reading and science classes, as well as their main multi-purpose room used for all activities. The one major thing they will gain from the move is the accessibility of the one floor building and the access from the highway, with a more central location in an area that is booming.

The new Learning Options is holding some classes right now, but they hope to have a grand opening by the end of March 2020.