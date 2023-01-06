BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility is overflowing with cats and dogs and is asking for the community’s help.

Animal control is looking for people to foster, transport and adopt pets to help with the strain on the animal control facility.

“This time of year we usually don’t have as many dogs, but it’s also a warmer winter than we are used to having too, so more people are out and about and they see these animals,” Supervisor Jan Cochran said. “Spay and neuter your pets! You do not need to have babies. This is why the shelter is overflowing now because people think, ‘My dog never gets loose, she will never get pregnant.'”

In October the shelter took in 80 dogs from a raid where people were breeding without a license, and the facility still has 18 dogs from that group who need foster care until the court case is finalized.

Another way to help animal control is to help bring these pets to animal rescues.

Additionally, the facility needs volunteers to walk dogs, which helps them get out and lets them interact with people.

To find out which cats and dogs are available for adoption, check out animal control’s website by clicking here. It includes pictures and a brief description of each animal.

Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility. (WBOY Image)

For more information about fostering, adopting, transporting and volunteering, The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in adopting can also meet and greet with the pet at the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility, 318 Mud Lick Rd., Buckhannon, WV 26201.

To contact Lewis-Upshur Animal Control, call 304-472-3865 or go to its Facebook page by clicking here.

For those looking to donate, animal control needs, leashes, medium-sized collars, paper towels, laundry soap (generic or sensitive), bleach wipes, Clorox, Pedigree small bites dog food and flea treatments.

“My main thing is and I have preached it for 20 years just spay and neuter your pet and think with your head and not your heart, when you are thinking about adopting, make sure it is the right time, that your life is ready for the commitment,” Cochran said.