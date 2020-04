MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute has created a COVID-19 patient registry that it hopes will help it and other researchers better understand how the virus has impacted West Virginia.

The institute is working in collaboration with WVU Medicine, and so far it has recorded more than 7,500 negative cases and more than 450 positive ones. Dr. Sally Hodder, the director of the institute, said often the nation turns to cities like San Francisco and New York for guidance, but that is not a good way to go about things because West Virginia is very different and needs to be examined individually.