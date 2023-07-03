FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Local participating Applebee’s are offering a special deal for kids this Fourth of July.

Applebee’s owned and operated by the Flynn Restaurant Group, which would be both Fairmont and Morgantown locations, are offering a free kid’s meal when you purchase and adult entree.

The “Kid’s Eat Free” special will be offered all day on July 4 and must be mentioned upon ordering. The offer is available through dine-in only with the limit being two children, twelve years old or younger.

12 News spoke with Fairmont’s Applebee’s Assistant Manager, Sam Cicone, on why Flynn Restaurant Group’s Applebee’s locations chose to partake in this deal.

“I think it’s just to give back to the community, give back to all the parents who have kids and everything. Give them a free meal so they can have a good time and enjoy the day and just have fun. It helps promote the business, it helps promotes our food and how Applebee’s helps out their communities,” said Cicone.

The Kids Eat Free special cannot be combined with any other offer. For more information on the deal, please reach out to participating locations.