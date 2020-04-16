Local colleges coming together to assist the National Guard

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Colleges, universities, technical schools and businesses from all areas across West Virginia have been putting in the efforts to help create personal protective equipment devices to help keep frontline workers safe.

Among those colleges, Pierpont Community and Technical College has been using its 3D printers to assist the National Guard.

Drafting/Design Engineering Technology Pierpont Professor, John Toothman stated this all began when the chancellor of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker sent out an email.

“They came up out with the idea to use these furnace filters,” described Toothman. “The actual deeming materials for these masks are replaceable. So, you can actually wash the mask out and replace the filter in them.”

Toothman also stated that the mask making a very simple process, but it takes a little bit of time. It takes him between three to six hours to create a mask, and he tries to make about six to 12 masks a day.

“The 3D printers are not really set up to do mask manufacturing, their made for doing prototypes, explained Toothman. “So we’re asking a lot to make these masks because they have been running 20 hours a day.”

The National Guard is collecting these masks to place them in kits to distribute them across the state to whoever is in need of one. Their goal is to make about 160,000 masks.