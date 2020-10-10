Local family host event to raise money

WALLACE, W.Va. – A local family held a benefit event to raise money for there son in his battle with liver cancer at their farm.

#BaileyStrong benefit event was filled with a cornhole tournament, 50/50 drawings, food, and more. Sonny fought liver cancer back in 2018 and beat, but it came back this year.

Sonny’s wife Julia Bailey stated it is a difficult situation, but she knows everything is going to be okay.

“I think the goal is really just the support, we need all the support we can get from all of our friends and family”, explained Bailey.

The Bailey family thanks everyone who came out to support their family.

“Going to be spending a couple months away from home,” Sonny Bailey stated. “Have to stay in Cleveland the whole time for six to eight weeks. So, it’s going to be rough.

All the proceeds go towards Sonny Bailey expenses while in recovery from his liver transplant.