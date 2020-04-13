Local franchise offers Easter menu pre-orders for family meals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local franchise restaurant came up with “ready to grill” steak customers can purchase and a pre-order Easter menu.

Texas Roadhouse in Morgantown set up a pre order Easter menu for residents to choose from for their Easter dinner.

“For our Easter options we have ready to grill steaks and those are just basically our raw steaks that were selling ready for you to take home and cook. We also have our Easter feast which is our prime rib. It is a 3lb. log with green beans and mashed potatoes with a dozen rolls,” explained Service Manager Caleb Schoppe.

Texas Roadhouse will continue to sell fresh produce and the “ready to grill” steaks past Easter.

Schoppe stated they want to serve the community the best way they can and give locals the option to eat at home. To purchase a ready to grill steak or fresh produce you can check out Texas Roadhouse website.