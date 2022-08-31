BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport-and-Morgantown-based IT services company was named West Virginia’s fastest-growing business, and is among the fastest-growing IT services companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 detailed a growth rate of 1,074% for Trilogy Innovations, Inc. and ranked it the 31st fastest-growing IT services company in the U.S. and the 590th fastest-growing company overall in the U.S.

The company has also been chosen by the U.S. Small Business Administration as HUBZone certified, a designation for small companies that operate and employ people in Historically Under-utilized Business Zones.

“A strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to excellence are woven into the fabric of Trilogy,” Chief Operating Officer and Vice President Randy Cottle said. “We have successfully applied these core values across government agencies such as the FBI, U.S. Air Force, NASA, and the U.S. Navy because we hold ourselves to this higher standard.”

Other West Virginia businesses that Inc. 5000 ranked among the fastest-growing in the U.S. include McKinley Architecture and Engineering (2,410) from Wheeling, retail company Orsini’s (2,860) in Martinsburg, Direct Online Marketing (3,473) in Wheeling, NextGen Federal Systems (3,565) in Morgantown, Reeds Sprayfoam Insulation (4,349) in Williamson and McKinley Carter Wealth Services (4,900) in Wheeling.