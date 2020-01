FAIRMONT, W.Va.- Restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz brought in the New Year by offering guests a free cup of coffee.

Customers were able to walk into any one of the Sheetz stores across the area and receive a cup of coffee.

Customers were also able to donate to “Sheetz for the Kidz” at checkout. All the donations go to supporting the children in the communities Sheetz serves.

All Sheetz locations are open 24/7 and have multiple stores across north central West Virginia.