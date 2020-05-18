Local theatre holds virtual auditions for upcoming play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to social distancing protocols, Diamond Theatre of Ligonier has set up virtual auditions to find the cast for their upcoming play “Greece Lightning the Musical,” which was written by two local high school students, Lanigan McCulty and Landen Laskoski.

“Greece Lightning the Musical” is a comical take on Homers famous epics of Greek Mythology, the Iliad and the Odyssey.

“It does not go with the Greek tragedy it is very child friendly,” explained McCulty.

This is the first time the theater has held virtual auditions and McCulty said that it is going very smoothly.

“We’re scheduling virtual auditions over what’s app,” stated McCulty. “I’m doing it through emails and sending exerts of the scripts for them to practice and songs.”

This is the first play McCulty has written without any adult assistance and said he’s excited to get this musical going and bring the story to life.

Children ages 8-18 are welcome to audition, the play is scheduled to debut August 7-9, 2020.

You can check out Diamond Theatre of Ligonier Facebook page to learn more about the company and updates about the upcoming play.