Local United Way chapter receives CARES Act funding

WESTON, W.Va. – A local branch of the United Way has been granted funds from the CARES Act.

The United Way of Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur Counties was given more than $13,000 as part of the funds issued for coronavirus response by the federal government.

The group has also received more than $9,000 from FEMA to continue their efforts like a recent food drive for the community.

Director Beckie Sias said even when money may be harder to come by, there’s still been help for the group when possible.

“That’s been great, and people were wonderful. I have to say, I think that’s one thing, the community has pulled together to help the United Way through this,” Sias said.

Those two donations account for almost one-third of the group’s budget for a regular year.