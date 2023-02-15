MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the train derailment and explosion in East Palestine, Ohio, West Virginians have been asking the question, will it affect me?

In an interview with 12 News on Tuesday, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Deputy Cabinet Secretary Scott Mandirola said that chemicals from the train have already reached south of Parkersburg, West Virginia in the Ohio River and is expected to reach as far south as Huntington by this weekend.

But those in north central West Virginia, which is in the Monongalia, Tygart Valley, West Fork and Cheat watersheds, according to the WVDEP, don’t really need to worry. The City of Westover announced on Wednesday that the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) is not affected by the chemicals from the derailment. “Morgantown Utility Board assures its customers that the water in our area is safe for all uses,” said a post by the city.

It said that the Ohio River is not in the MUB’s watershed because the Monongahela River and all of its tributaries, including the Tygart, West Fork and Cheat rivers, flow north. This means that the rivers in north central West Virginia will not be drawing water from near East Palestine or the Ohio River.

“Besides that,” said MUB Director of Communications Chris Dale, “between our water treatment plant and the Ohio River there are seven locks and dams along the Monongahela River. Although we will certainly monitor the situation, contamination events occurring north of Morgantown pose absolutely no threat to our system.”

The post also said that if a similar accident occurred locally, the MUB would be able to close river intake with little notice.