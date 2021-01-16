Lottery jackpots soar near $1 billion

WESTOVER, W. Va. — With the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots still unclaimed, the big prize now sits at a combined $1.49 billion. The Mega Millions has a larger jackpot of $850 million while the Powerball offers $640 million as its grand prize.

Lots of people are vying for the jackpot.

With the jackpots so high, people have been flocking to convenience stores to try their hand at the jackpot; however, so far none have come away with the big prize.

Workers at the BFS in Westover have notice a dramatic shift over the last few weeks, saying that there have been tons of people trying to win the jackpot. Some have come away with smaller prizes, but none larger than $500, and none with the grand prize. Clayton Hicks, a cashier at BFS, said that almost everyone he greets has one thing on their mind.

“Everyone that comes through the doors right now are actually buying tickets. 60, 100 dollars at a time. It’s pretty crazy,” Hicks said.

The next lottery drawing is for the Powerball at 11pm on Saturday night. Tickets must be bought before 10pm to be in that drawing. As for the Mega Millions, there is more time to participate, with the next drawing coming on Tuesday, January 19th, also at 11pm.