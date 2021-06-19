Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships held in Mount Morris

MOUNT MORRIS, Pa. — Some of the world’s best bikers saddled up on Saturday at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships. About 15,000 fans came out to High Point Raceway for the event.

A couple bikes take flight.

The weather for the race was less than ideal for the race. GNCC held a cross county event at High Point Raceway on June 5-6 and the forecast provided two sunny, summer days. This time for motocross, storms and rain threatened.

Despite the conditions, fans were lined up hours before the race began, ready to brave whatever was thrown their way.

“Weather doesn’t bother these people,” said Tim Cotter, the event director for GNCC. “If it were to rain, more people would come. These riders love it. It’s dirt bike racing.”

GNCC moves along with its series next weekend at Snowshoe.