Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia holding fundraiser to grant local kid’s wish in waiting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Thursday evening the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia will hold a virtual Trivia Night via Zoom to help raise money for a local kid’s dream to come true, after being in waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyatt Starkey is a 17-year-old boy from Flemington in Taylor County, who has been battling bone cancer. Wyatt will be the host of the trivia fundraiser Thursday night to help raise the money to make his wish come true.

COVID-19 had created many cancellations of much needed fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia to make wish kids’ dreams come true. Currently, because of the coronavirus, they now have over 100 wish kids’ wishes on hold, and have lost nearly $500,000 in fundraising to go towards those wishes.

Wyatt’s original wish was to go on a Alaskan Cruise this summer. When Wyatt was going through chemotherapy he had a port put in his chest, taking away his ability to swim. Now that he had that port removed, when Wyatt was asked if he wanted to change his wish, he asked to have a swimming pool put in his back yard. That way Wyatt can swim anytime he wants to.

“We are so excited to be able to move forward and grant his swimming pool wish. That’s why it is very important for people to donate, that way we can grant his wish right now, even though the coronavirus here, and we’re still under these unknown circumstances,” said Regional Manager Jackie Auten. “Especially right now, it is important for us to fulfill our mission of granting a life changing wish for a child with a critical illness.”

Question categories will include pop culture, music, movies and a special surprise category. Prizes, including gift cards to local restaurants along with a special Make-A-Wish swag bag, will be awarded to the team with the most points and the individual who makes the highest donation during the event.

To participate, please “Reserve a Spot” at the Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV Facebook event page, Trivia with Wish Kid Wyatt. When signing up, please provide an email address and phone number so Make-A-Wish can send the Zoom invitation.

100% of the money raised Thursday night, will go straight into making Wyatt’s wish a reality. For more information you can visit the event’s Facebook page. To donate, you can visit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia website.

Trivia will begin at 7 p.m. and go until about 8:30 p.m., but they ask you to login to Zoom around 6:30 p.m.