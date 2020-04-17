Make-A-Wish holding fundraiser for wished in waiting during COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Many wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation are currently in waiting due to COVID-19, including Trapper Samples. Trapper is a 17 year old boy from Buckhannon who was diagnosed with Large B-cell Lymphoma.

This type of cancer wasn’t something that was within Trapper since he was born, and it isn’t hereditary. It was discovered and diagnosed after Trapper experienced excruciating hip pain during football season, that, Trapper said , was more painful than both his shoulder and knee surgeries combined.

Trapper is one example of 22 Make-A-Wish kids who have to wait to have their wish come true due to the coronavirus. His wish is to go see a National Championship Billiard Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Samples family is staying as positive as they can be through this difficult time. Wishes on hold, like Trappers, is the reason why The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is focusing so hard on fundraising right now. So all the 22 wishes, including Trapper’s, can be granted as soon as the coronavirus pandemic settles down.

“Our wish kids are already going through so much from chemotherapy treatments, doctors visits, stem cell transplants and other critical care,” said Jackie Auten, Regional Manager for the foundation. “Our wish kids are true warriors, strong inside and keep fighting their battles. Some studies have shown, that a wish motivates a child to get better, and our main goal is to have their wish be a part of their treatment plan.”

These wishes are small when you look at the larger picture of all the adversity wish kids face. But Lisa Samples, Trapper’s mother, said this foundation and granting these wishes, can help young children find that positive side despite all the difficulty they may face everyday.

“You’re not the only one, and we’re all in this together.” Lisa Samples

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate based off of gender, or social class. You have to go through the same kind of thing, that really kinda stinks,” said Lisa. “It’s a life changing event, where you don’t get to do things other kids are doing that are your age. So, Make-A-Wish is something that everybody can kind of pay back, to make you feel better to replace some things that you’ve lost.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia are holding their Web Walk on Saturday, April 18 to raise money for all the wishes that are in waiting due to COVID-19. They will be on Facebook live from 9:30-11:30 a.m. giving out prizes large and small to all the donors participating.