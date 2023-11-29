BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly making threats over the phone to a health center in Harrison County.

Matthew Reynolds

On Nov. 27, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department received a report from Bridgeport Health Center that an individual had made threatening phone calls, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers learned that Matthew Reynolds, 38, of Fairmont, made a phone call stating to an employee, ‘Well, I’m going to come there and shoot all of you,’ who then hung up due to Reynolds’s statement, officers said.

Later, Reynolds called back and a different employee answered the phone; during that conversation, Reynolds asked, ‘Do you want to see your family again today?’ after telling the employee his name, according to the complaint.

Due to the employee believing Reynolds’ threats to be credible, the building was placed on lockdown and an administrator was contacted, officers said.

Reynolds has been charged with making threats of terroristic acts. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.