FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A week of fun-filled activities is coming to a close at Marion County 4-H’s, Camp Mar Mac, but not before celebrating with its own music festival.

Lanette Swiger singing with campers and her dulcimer

The theme for this week’s camp was “Camp Mar Mac Music” where campers learned about West Virginian heritage through storytelling, songs and even a few new instruments. Camp Mar Mac invited local musicians who had participated in 4-H camps like Emily Lewis, Lanette Swiger and the Kennedy Barn String band to greet current campers and tell their stories of how 4-H influenced them.

Campers and their instruments.

12 News spoke to Marion County 4-H volunteer leader, Elaine Wilson, on the importance of creating fun and educational environments for the campers.

“I think the youth needs something that they can grow into well-rounded, well-educated adults that’s fun, and 4-H is very accepting of all walks of life. I think that it’s a good program for youth.”

Campers also brought their own instruments to get others involved in something they may have never tried before like playing an electric guitar or even a dulcimer. Activities like square dancing, ring toss and spin painting were also available for attendees of the camp.

“The people and the experiences and the adults always make it fun for us and it’s just a good time,” said Samuel Flower, a seventh year 4-H camper.

The ring toss and spin painting activities.

Gabe Mileto, a five year 4-H attendee, agreed with Samuel with his statement, “4-H is a bigger world that what it seems like. It seems like it’s’ just farm animals but you can have fun, do different projects, books, just have a good time.”

By creatively pushing campers beyond their expectations, Marion County’s 4-H is showing participants just what they’re capable of. To get involved with Marion County’s 4-H contact Marion County’s WVU Extension.