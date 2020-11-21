Marion County adds drive-through COVID-19 testing site for winter

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With COVID testing continuing around the state, the Marion County Health Department is offering a free drive-thru testing site for the winter.

MVA Health Centers and the Marion County Health Department are teaming up through the week from noon to 3 p.m. to test people in Marion County.

Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said they’re thankful for WVU Medicine for their assistance with the testing site’s location and helping them get things done. White also stated they have to continue to test so that they can know their community’s status.

“When winter comes, how can we do it safely and not subject the staff through the harsh element,” said White. So, having a building, we can heat, keep the staff warm was a goal of ours so we would be able to continue testing in harsh weather.”

The free testing site is located right below Fairmont Medical Center where people can drive-through Monday – Friday from Noon – 3 p.m. and receive a free COVID test.

The testing site will open on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.