Marion County Chamber of Commerce honors two new businesses with ribbon cutting at Middletown Commons shopping plaza

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Marion County Chamber of Commerce held a business after hours and ribbon cutting Thursday at the Middletown Commons shopping center.

Both White Hall Spirits and Next Level Fitness were honored with the ribbon cutting. Owners were able to design both spaces with Omni Architects being able to provide a fitness center and spirits shop for area residents. White Hall Spirits is currently the only liquor store in the White Hall area.

“We believed in day one that this whole center was going to be the next big thing. We knew that the redevelopment was going to bring in new businesses, you’re seeing it happen, you’re seeing Tractor Supply come in, you’re seeing Gwynn Ture build a new facilities, Mon Hospital is building new facilities, all these coming in,” said Drew Hale, Owner of both White Hall Spirits and Next Level Fitness in White Hall.

Officials also said that there are new businesses slated to be opened in the Middletown Commons shopping center here in the near future, and that businesses are growing within the newly redeveloped Middletown Commons plaza. Also, Hale said that in the Fall of 2022 he is also opening a bourbon and cigar lounge for those looking for a relaxing atmosphere.