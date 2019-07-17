Marion County Commission and Fairmont State sign understanding for Aviation Administration program

BRIDGEPORT W.Va. – Fairmont State University and the Marion County Commission signed a memorandum of understanding for a $250,000 investment in Fairmont State’s aviation administration-professional flight program.

“We’re looking at the future of our children in Marion County and that’s why we wanted to put this in place. Serving on the airport board and seeing all of the activity around it with Bombardier, Boeing, Pratt & Whitny and the flights coming in and the way we are growing our airport, it made common sense. said Ernie VanGilder, Marion County Commissioner. That the best way to stop exporting our children into other areas is by giving them the opportunity to learn some of these jobs here. Fairmont State, being the leader in avionics and the only certified class here in West Virginia, we put that together and it was a great pleasure for us to put forth the money to get the program started,”

Left to right: Dr. Mirta Martin receives check from Marion County Commissioners Richard Garcia, Ernie VanGilder and Randy Elliot.

With the investment, Fairmont State will purchase an aircraft, a flight simulator, as well as increase capacity in order to provide up to ten Marion County students a better opportunity to enroll in the professional flight program.

Mary Jo Thomas

“We just want our students to get the head start. Rising seniors, this is a golden opportunity and you have an opportunity to build your resume and increase your career options by geometric proportions and so that’s why we are so excited about this program,” said Mary Jo Thomas, Marion County Board of Education member.

Fairmont State University is the only four-year institution in the state that offers a bachelor of science degree in aviation technology with aviation administration professional flight, aviation administration – management and aviation maintenance management.

“Because of the generosity, because of the vision of the commissioners of Marion County, because of the work of the school board, because of the work of the superintendent Randy Farley is why we are here today and Fairmont State University is ready for business, is open for business and we stand ready to educate the next generation of leaders.” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University.

More than 700,000 positions are expected to be open in the field of aviation within the next 10 years.