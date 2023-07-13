FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 100-year-old Marion County Courthouse is starting a new project to restore the historic stained-glass windows within the facility.

Although maintenance works constantly to try and find ways to maintain the historical aspect of the building, the celling’s stained-glass windows were starting to become a frequent maintenance issue, and pieces of glass have been falling out regularly.

With the funding up to $100,000 from the West Virginia Courthouse Facility Improvement Association, the plan is to fully restore the stained-glass. Although it could take some time, according to Belinda Biafore with the Marion County Commission and Economic Development.

“Every year, we come up with some type of new project. The difference in this one is probably going to take us three cycles to get it all done. But we feel that it’s worth it and the stained glass needs to be preserved,” Biafore said.

The first phase consists of the 21 panels from the three sections of the main dome’s roof. The panels have already been removed to be worked on.

“This first project is going to take about five months to do, and what they did, they came in and removed the glass and took it back to their studios to restore it,” said Biafore.

This overall project will take three years to officially complete.