McDonald’s restaurants in West Virginia seek help to raise money for Ronald McDonald Houses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – McDonald restaurants across the state of West Virginia will be raising money through the drive thru for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

Starting Sunday, August 23, McDonald’s crew members will encourage customers to “round up for RMHC.” Customers can choose to round up to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3 or $5.

This fundraiser is designed to help local RMHC chapters that have lost fundings due to the pandemic.

“We are so fortunate to have the ongoing support of our friends at McDonald’s. The pandemic has presented us with many new challenges and this program will ensure that we can continue to help our families during this difficult time,” said Eleanor Reigel, Executive Director of RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

RMHC of Pittsburgh/Morgantown provides a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families who receive medical treatments at area hospitals. It is designed to provide families with the comfort of home and a local support network, so they can focus on their child’s healing.

McDonald’s restaurants in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Western Pa., Southwest Va., and Eastern Tenn. will compete in a friendly competition to see which location can reach the $1 million goal in donations.