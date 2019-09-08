Mental health advocates gather at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – National Suicide Prevention week is approaching and a mental health fair was held at Medowbrook Mall to bring awareness.

Many advocacy groups gathered to provide support and resources for those struggling with mental health.

“We wanted to bring all the statewide resources out to the community so that people could learn about mental health issues. Most of us statistically will be affected by mental health and so I wanted to open up that conversation and let people know they weren’t alone in it and to provide resources to them,” said Trina Runner, event coordinator.

According to the Surgeon General, one person commits suicide in the United States every fifteen minutes.