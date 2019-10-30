Minard’s Spaghetti Express opens in Bridgeport

Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Minard’s Spaghetti Inn has been a Clarksburg institution for nearly a century.

Now, owner Joe Minard is sharing that legacy of Italian cooking with Bridgeport.

The new Minard’s ‘Spaghetti Express’ opened Monday in White Oaks, the new location offers take-out meals of most of the original classics.. like spaghetti, rigatoni, lasagna, hoagies and it’s famous house-dressed salads.

General manager Heather Gillespie says the new location is in a perfect spot to serve employees at UHC and the FBI center.

“We’re really excited, it’s something that Joe’s been wanting to do for a long time,” Gillespie said. “When it’s something that’s his baby, he wants to put 100 percent in it. And he asked me if I would come on board and take care of that for him, and I couldn’t tell him no.”

Minard’s Spaghetti Express also features daily specials that you can find on its Facebook page. It’s open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

