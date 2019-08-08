Missing pet bird from Rivesville reunited with owner after 2 day flight to Morgantown

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – A bird which flew away from its home in Rivesville was found safe in Morgantown and returned to its owner after it had been missing for two days.

Photo courtesy of Ed Peirce

In a phone interview, Ed Peirce, of Rivesville, said he had went to the Road Hogs Saloon in Rivesville to cool off and drink a cold soda after mowing his lawn Tuesday afternoon, when his friend Tommy Davis walked through the door.

Ed saw that Tommy was clearly distraught, and asked him what had happened, so Tommy told the story about how he had let a friend’s bird out. According to Tommy’s story, he had went to his friend Craig Lowe’s house for a visit, but when he opened the door, Craig’s pet cockatiel, Conan, flew out before he could react.

Craig had owned Conan the cockatiel for 15 years, and it and his pitbull, Hank, are best friends, so he was upset at the loss, and Tommy showed his own sadness as he told the story to everyone at Road Hogs.

Later that day, Ed was browsing Facebook on his phone, and a post from the Fairmont Community page popped up on his feed. It was from Denzil and Becky Slaughter, a couple in Morgantown, who had found a cockatiel and were looking for its owner.

Photo courtesy of Ed Peirce

Not sure if the cockatiel was Conan, Ed sent the post to Craig and learned that it was, in fact, his bird. The Slaughters set up a meeting with Ed in hopes of returning Conan to Craig, and they met in a parking lot near Morgantown.

The couple told Ed that they had been swimming the previous day and say the bird landed near the edge of the pool. Since it was clearly not a wild bird native to West Virginia, they slowly crept up to it to see if it was tame, and found it was.

They got a cat carrier from inside their home and put some crackers into it, luring the cockatiel and shutting the latch behind it. That’s when they posted that they had found the bird to the Facebook group.

Ed brought Conan back to Craig, and now the bird is back to riding around their loving home on Hank’s back.