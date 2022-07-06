MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Last month, the Monongalia County Commission donated $300,000 to Your Community Foundation’s $1 Million Dollar Match campaign.

The campaign began with an anonymous donor who pledged to match $1 million if the YCF could raise the same amount.

YCF serves Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties, and the county commissions and some municipalities were contacted in order to secure the needed funds.

Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora said these funds will be unrestricted, meaning there will be no limitations as to which organizations or charities can benefit from the fundraiser. The funds could even be used to assist with urgent community needs, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.

“Go to the YCF’s website to get an idea so far as what they do and where they serve in your area, the board is very proactive in getting out into the community and seeing what the needs are, and now these unrestricted funds will give them a little bit more flexibility,” Sikora said.

For more information on YCF and how you can donate to their campaign click here.