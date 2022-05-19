MORGANTOWN, W.Va. On Thursday, the Monongalia County Health Department along with the Morgantown Kingwood Chapter of the NAACP held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic along with Narcan training at the Sabra United Methodist Church.

Members of the Kingwood NAACP said Narcan training is important because they said you never know when you might come across someone who has overdosed on opioids. They stated if you can administer the Narcan it could save a life.

“Opioid addictions have really impacted just about every family in this state at some point or another you know someone who is struggling with an addiction,” said Richard Burks, Vice President of the Morgantown Kingwood Chapter of the NAACP.

Health department officials stressed that the opioid epidemic is affecting every state not just West Virginia but that we do have a high rate of substance misuse and opioid-related deaths.

“Narcan, you know, it’s not the cure, you know, it’s not the cure for opioid misuse, the opioid epidemic. You know, the purpose of naloxone is to get someone breathing again and save a life and give them another chance to get into recovery,” said Joseph Klass, Chief of Operations for Threat Preparedness Program at the Monongalia County Health Department.

Krass said administering Narcan is easy to use and is safe and to administer it you put the spray up through the nostril.