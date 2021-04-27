Mon Health speaks to Fairmont City Council over new hospital facilities

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Tuesday, Fairmont City Council held its council meeting to discuss future plans for the city.

During the meeting, several ordinances had their first reading, where all were set for public hearings at the next city council meeting.

Also, Mon General Hospital C.E.O., David Goldberg, gave a presentation to the council about the two new facilities: its facility at I-79 Technology Park as well as The Middletown Commons located in Fairmont.

“I’ve been on the circuit just to educate whose Mon, what we can be doing better, what programs are we focused in on, and how we can help these elected officials be great ambassadors and help their constitutes,” described Goldberg.

The medical office at the Technology Park location will have cardiology, primary care and other specialties.

Goldberg also explained that the hospital has been in the area for decades with primary care and different specialties.

“The facilities that we have now are little bit to small for the amount of volume and patients who need it,” explained Goldberg.

Goldberg said the technology park location will open in summer 2021 and the Middletown Common’s location will open by Christmas 2021.