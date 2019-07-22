Mon Power gives tips on ways to conserve energy during high summer temps

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With summer temperatures reaching near record highs, Mon Power utility workers are doing their best to make sure customers don’t have to experience a power outage.

By using different technology like drones for power line checks, agricultural approaches and even infrared cameras, Mon Power officials told 12 News that these are all ways that they help keep customers cool and comfortable.

Jeffrey Straight

“These cameras take infrared images of our equipment to be able to spot any potential issues before they become problems or even outages,” said Jeffrey Straight, Mon Power spokesperson.

Even as Mon Power employees do the best they can, officials say customers can also help by reducing high energy use by helpful tips using microwaves instead of conventional ovens, keeping their freezer full to help aide the cooling process and other tips.

“Things that customers can do to stay cool and also conserve energy use, one of which is just as simple as closing the blinds particularly in the windows that are facing the sun. You can use fans, box fans or ceiling fans. Either one of those to just to circulate the existing cool air,” said Straight.

With customers even simply increasing their thermostat by one degree, Mon Power officials say each customer is in turn decreasing their energy use by three percent. These tips are all examples of ways to keep energy use low, while keeping customers calm, cool and collected during the summer tempts.

“We do our best to make sure that we keep the power one during these heat waves because we understand how important it is. We want our customers to be smart with the energy use, but we also want them to be safe so stay cool when you can,” said Straight.

For more tips from Mon Power on how to conserve energy and efforts they are using click here.

