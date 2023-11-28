MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting two sobriety checkpoints over the next few weeks.

According to press releases from the detachment, the first checkpoint will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2. The checkpoint will be on W.Va. Route 7 in Dellslow, which is between Brookhaven and the West Virginia Botanic Gardens off Interstate 68 exit 4. The checkpoint will monitor drivers in that area between 6 p.m. and midnight with the intent of making roads safer.

In Preston County, West Virginia State Police will have a checkpoint on Saturday, Dec. 16. It will be located on W.Va. Route 7 near Herring Road in Manown, according to the release. That checkpoint will also be from 6 p.m. to midnight.

This week, several other detachments also announced upcoming sobriety checkpoints, including one in Fairmont on Friday, Dec. 8 and one in Philippi on Thursday, Dec. 7.