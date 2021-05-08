4 states come together for outdoor craft market in Morgantown

Morgantown, W.Va. — An outdoor market was held on Saturday at the Mylan Park Expo. Booths were set up with crafts, antiques, and vintage collections.

More than 150 booths were set up around the grounds.

More than 150 vendors came from West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland to set up booths and show off their products. While the weather did not always cooperate, everyone was able to stay warm with jackets, umbrellas, and a cup of hot chocolate from the food truck at the entrance.

Many markets, like this one, were forced to be cancelled due to the pandemic, hurting the businesses that operate exclusively through markets. With the pandemic subsiding and restrictions loosened, the market was able to run as it had for years in the past.

“A lot of people depend on this for their livelihood,” said Vicky Vincent, who organized and promoted the market. “This is their full-time job. So, I’m glad to be back to business.”

The market, organized by Vincent’s Promotions, was just a one-time, pop-up market in Mylan Park. Vincent said the next pop-up will happen in late June, just across state lines in Pennsylvania.