A local group held 2nd clean up

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local group continued their clean up in Morgantown.

On Sunday afternoon, The Morgantown Clean-up Project held another clean-up, tackling Brockway Avenue and lower Greenmont.

Organizer, Danielle Trumble, said they’re taking suggestions on areas around town that people notice needs some attention.

“I really want to instill a sense of pride in Morgantown. I think that a lot of people just kind of throw their trash where they want and think that is someone else’s problem, some else will clean it up. We will like people to know it’s your neighbors theirs no service that comes around that does it for us,” said Danielle Trumble.

Trumble also said people can reach out about areas they think are littered or any area they would like to organize a clean-up on.

The group ended up collecting 29 bags of litter and a handful of bulk items from this clean-up.

To learn more information or join the Morgantown Clean Up Project you can check out their Facebook page.