Afternoon flooding causes issues for Monongalia and Preston Counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Serious flooding was reported all around Morgantown Saturday afternoon and evening.

Videos shared with 12 News showed the grounds and roads near the Chateau Royale apartment complex in Morgantown flooded with emergency crews nearby.

Flooding outside Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown

Other videos and images posted on social media showed waters crossing Route 119 in front of the Coliseum and Patteson Drive covered by flowing waters.

Residents of a Masontown mobile home park also fell victim to flooding in the area.

Crews from the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department were called to the Dillan’s Creek Mobile Home Park this afternoon to rescue both residents and pets who were stuck in their homes as waters rose.

Masontown Fire Chief Danny Luzier said no one was injured, and residents are being sheltered at the fire station.

At least ten people were removed from those homes.